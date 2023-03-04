In the Bryansk region, they said goodbye to Leonid Golovanov, who died during the attack of saboteurs

In the Bryansk region, they said goodbye to Leonid Golovanov, who died during the attack of saboteurs. As clarifies RIA Newsa resident of Klimovo became a victim of a group of Ukrainian military who entered the territory of Russia and organized a terrorist attack in the village of Lyubechane.

It is specified that the funeral of Golovanov was held in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Klimovo. They decided to bury the man at the local cemetery, and the procession passed through his native village before the burial. Not only relatives and friends, but also fellow villagers, as well as other residents of Klimovo, came to say goodbye to the victim of the sortie of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

The funeral of Alexander Tkachenko, the second person killed in the attack, is also scheduled for Saturday, March 4. They will be held in Lubechany.

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs on the settlements of the Bryansk region. Now the collection of evidence of the commission of crimes by the Ukrainian group against the local population and law enforcement officers continues.