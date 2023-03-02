TASS: clash with Ukrainian saboteurs began on the territory of the Bryansk region

Russian law enforcement agencies report that a clash with Ukrainian saboteurs began on the territory of the Bryansk region. This is reported TASS.

“A group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated two villages, in one of them taking local residents hostage. The fighters of the Russian Guard entered into a clash with the militants, ”the source of the agency reports.

It is noted that during the clashes there are dead and wounded among civilians.

Earlier, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered the territory of the village of Lubechane, which fired at a car. According to him, one local resident was killed, and a ten-year-old child was also injured. The Russian Armed Forces are taking measures to eliminate saboteurs, the head of the region said.