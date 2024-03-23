“112”: in the Bryansk region, a car was stopped based on its orientation, two were detained

In the Bryansk region, one of the cars was stopped, which was passing by orientation, this was reported in Telegram-channel “112” with reference to the source.

According to him, four people in the car started running. The police were able to detain two. “Law enforcement officers are working with them now. It is premature to say that they are involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus,” the source emphasized.

Previously, the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was associated with the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, terrorist organization banned in Russia). Sources said that on the night of Saturday, March 23, security forces began to receive instructions from the operational headquarters, in accordance with which they were searching for those who opened fire.