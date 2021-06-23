The Court of Cassation declared the appeal inadmissible and confirmed the sentence of one year and eight months for killing animals and stalking against a farmer from Quinzano d’Oglio in the province of Brescia guilty of having specifically brought his dog to the sister’s farmhouse creating the conditions for the animal that already in the past had shown aggression towards his sister’s cats, attacked them and then finished one, Grigino, with the tractor wheels as well as having killed the second of with his own car .

The facts were consummated between 2015 and 2016 when the brother-in-law and sister were subjected to persecutory acts in the context of stalking. The cats, one of which is Grigino, who, after being attacked by the dog, the farmer finished him with the tractor, paid the most serious expense. “We are satisfied with the sentence of the Supreme Court that took place following a judicial matter that in October 2016 had initially seen the man acquitted of the charge of killing animals, an acquittal that had left us dismayed”, declares Ilaria Innocenti, Area Manager Family members

«After the request for a new indictment – he adds – of the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by the lawyer Vittorio Arena, for years alongside LAV to do justice to the animals, as a civil party we have followed the case up to the Supreme Court. We could not let the death of the two cats go unpunished ».

