Governor Bogomaz: UAV drone attacked the building of the military enlistment office in the Bryansk region

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked the building of the military registration and enlistment office in the urban district of Novozybkov, Bryansk region, this was stated in Telegram-channel, the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz.

According to him, there were no victims, the windows were partially broken in the building. Emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier, Bogomaz said that on April 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky municipal district of the Bryansk region. According to him, no one was injured as a result of the shelling, but one residential building was damaged, as well as an outbuilding and a car.