SHOT: near Belgorod, an aircraft-type drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack a power plant

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) tried to attack a power plant near Belgorod. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to him, an aircraft-type drone was seen near the village of Dragunskoe in the region bordering Ukraine. The drone, to which the improvised explosive device was attached, was destroyed immediately after discovery. No harm done.

On April 17, due to the fall of a drone on the territory of the Belgorod TPP, a fire started there. In Belgorod, the light was partially lost. No harm done.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Belgorod region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.