The allegations of abuse of office and very serious injuries that Claudio Foti, psychotherapist and owner of the Piedmontese non-profit organization Hansel & Gretel, was accused of having perpetrated against a minor, all fell this evening in court in Bologna. The 4-year sentence that had been imposed in the first instance, against the man who was considered one of the architects of the so-called «Bibbiano system», was overturned by the Court of Appeal of the capital of Emilia, because, as regards the first crime, «he did not commit the crime», while «there are no» the very serious intentional injuries that had been hypothesized in the second case.

«Truth and justice have won, after four years of pillory. I cried, the accusatory theorem broke down», commented Foti himself, according to reports from the Ansa agency, when he read a sentence which also confirmed the acquittal for procedural fraud, already decided in the session. His lawyer, Luca Bauccio, on the other hand, said that “Foti was redeemed from four years of humiliation and persecution as a man and as a psychotherapist.” The Attorney General of Bologna, in the person of Lucia Musti, explained that she “will evaluate the possibility of an appeal in cassation”, after having read the reasons for the sentence. In any case, you reiterated your support for the Reggio magistrates, Valentina Salvi and Massimiliano Rossi, who, together with the Carabinieri, had built the castle of evidence conveyed in the “Angels and Demons” investigation.

With 27 defendants in various procedural ramifications, the investigation that shocked Italian politics and society, had brought to light in 2018 a system for taking children away from their parents and placing them in foster care for profit. To justify the expulsions, all in the Reggio municipalities of the Val D’Enza and in an extraordinarily large number, it was claimed that false memories were created in minors, instilling the memory of sexual abuse suffered by relatives, which in fact had never existed. In this network involving municipal administrations, social services and accomplices who took in children, Claudio Foti’s Hanesel & Gretel, a private entity that billed the public administration for its services, was accused of having played a key role in to push the little ones to claim that they had been raped, when this was not the case, and she had already been involved in similar cases that occurred in the 1990s in the province of Modena. In this trial, Foti chose to be judged with an abbreviated procedure. The verdict came after many hours of deliberation.