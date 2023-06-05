Gladkov: the Russian air defense system worked on three air targets in the Belgorod region

The air defense system (AD) worked on three air targets in the Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the Russian air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. “The consequences on the ground are being clarified by operational services,” the head of the region emphasized.

On June 4, it was also reported that an air defense system had worked over Belgorod. In addition, before the shelling of the Belgorod region, a swarm of Starlink satellites was noticed in the sky.

On June 3, the air defense system worked twice in Belgorod. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the village of Murom in the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region – there, from a direct hit of a shell, a paramedical and obstetrical station caught fire.