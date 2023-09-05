Belgorod governor Gladkov: border guards shot down a UAV in the Valuysky district

In the Valuysky urban district of the Belgorod region, border guards shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from small arms. This was stated in Telegramchannel, the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He explained that there was a subsequent detonation of the device on the ground. “According to preliminary information, there were no consequences,” wrote Gladkov.