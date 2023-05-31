Belgorod Governor Gladkov said that a transport was on fire in Shebekino after the shelling

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegramchannel reported that another shelling took place in Shebekino, after which the transport caught fire.

“Dwelling houses are damaged, vehicles are on fire. All additional information later,” the head of the border region said, adding that according to preliminary information, a woman was injured.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the night of Tuesday, May 30, fired at a nursing home in the town of Shebekino, Belgorod region.

The Belgorod region bordering Ukraine is regularly shelled. On May 27, Gladkov said that three residents of Shebekino were injured and were hospitalized.