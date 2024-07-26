Gladkov: In Belgorod Region, a woman was injured in shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the Belgorod region, a woman was injured during shelling of the village of Bochkovka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in its Telegram-channel, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He specified that she was hospitalized with a mine blast injury, a shrapnel wound to the arm, and barotrauma.

In addition, as a result of the shelling, a power line was damaged, and the roof of one of the buildings on the territory of an agricultural enterprise was damaged.

On July 26, Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attacked Shebekino. According to the governor, the city was shelled with a multiple launch rocket system. In one private home, shrapnel damaged the window frame, facade, fence, and outbuilding. Fences in two private homes were also damaged.