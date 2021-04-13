A contemplation of the Emirati experience realizes that “awareness” has been and continues to be the core of its policies and the cornerstone of its steps, since the establishment of the “homeland of the union” that overcame difficulties and secured unity under the banner of a strong and ambitious country that today is at the forefront of global indicators in the economy, development, stability and security.

There are many manifestations of this “awareness” as it is the core of the Emirati personality, especially if we know that the number of young volunteers during the “Covid-19” crisis reached 45 thousand, in a new confirmation that the UAE has succeeded in creating a conscious and responsible generation, whose efforts contributed to placing it within List of countries that are safe from the Corona pandemic, according to global rankings.

Today, with the entry of the blessed month of Ramadan in light of “Corona”, the necessity of raising this “community awareness” of the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures and measures, coexisting with the pandemic vigilantly, and patience with the measures.

Let us make Ramadan an opportunity to show the vitality and awareness of the Emirati society and its ability to contain infection and confront the pandemic, with a culture based on self-preservation, altruism, and avoiding harm, all of these are the values ​​of our true religion, and virtues worthy of the holy month.

«the Union»