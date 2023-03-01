Raised in the Real Madrid cantera, four different roles and different perspectives. The last one, born in 2005, is a full-back of 1.94 converted into a central player: Ancelotti called him with the greats. And the others…
In the beginning it was Enzo. Then Luke arrived. Then Theo, and yesterday Elyaz. They are the four children of Zinedine Zidane, all linked to the ‘Fabrica’, the cantera of Madrid. They took the first steps in their careers which in the first two cases are struggling to take off (and in Enzo’s case we are already in the premature landing phase).
#beginning #Enzo #Elyaz #Zidanes #sons #play
Leave a Reply