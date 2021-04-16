In the decree published Thursday night, Alberto Fernández resolved that the bars and restaurants of the AMBA can no longer continue to serve indoors. The measure began to take effect this Friday, but at least during the morning and noon Clarion could verify that it is not fulfilled in some establishments.

From the business chambers and the “Upside Down Chairs” movement had anticipated in a statement that “the gastronomic sector is not going to abide by the decree published by the national government.” This Friday at noon, at the press conference he gave in Olivos, the President replied: “Not me, the rebellion.”

At this time, what is seen in shops is that many they continue working with the capacity of 30% as it was enabled until Thursday night. Today they have to close their doors to consume in the place at 7:00 p.m., after which they can only work with delivery or take away.

The situation in the GBA

In the center of Lanús, the main restaurants and cafes worked both outdoors and indoors. In the sector known as Lanusita, in internal streets, people preferred to take advantage of the heat and most were eating outdoors. But in the area closest to the station, diners they chose to be all inside.

“This not being able to use the tables inside is lethal. Customers prefer not to sit outside because they come to ask for food, because they are afraid of being robbed and also because of the noise of the buses on the avenue “, he told Clarion the manager of one of the historic restaurants in the area.

In the internal streets of Lanusita, people sat at tables outside. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“It is a matter of common sense that in a large, well-ventilated room, infections will not occur. They are liquidating the entire gastronomic sector. Last year I had to sell furniture and a good part of the warehouse at cost to pay salaries and we no longer have the rest to endure another stop in the activity ”, he remarked.

In an ice cream parlor in the area they doubt very much that they are going to close at 19. “We do not know because our strong schedule is from 17 to 21”, they said. The merchants also said that there was no control or notification on the part of the Municipality inspectors on Friday. “In the morning I woke up and didn’t know what to do. Since everyone else was open inside, I opened too”Commented a bar owner.

In the Parque Leloir area, the local tables coexisted on the terrace with others inside. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In the West zone, the panorama had some differences. In Parque Leloir, without the noise of Avenida Yrigoyen de Lanús, the almost 30 degrees of thermal sensation at noon naturally pushed customers to have lunch outdoors. But the merchants consulted by this newspaper they didn’t want to think about winter and they clung to the optimistic idea that in 15 days the restrictions will be lifted and they can go back to work indoors.

“We are waiting for information from the Ituzaingó municipality. We are not clear if we are going to be able to function inside or only with delivery, and if the delivery guys are going to have to have a special permit”, Said an administrative employee of one of the restaurants.

In Parque Leloir, the heat invited people to eat outside. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In Ramos Mejía, there was a coexistence in / out: a brewery with two tables occupied inside and two outside, a restaurant bar with part of the clientele inside and another on a terrace facing the street, and a cafeteria with four occupied tables indoors. “The municipal inspectors have already told us that as of tomorrow, Saturday they are going to sanction merchants who do not comply”, Anticipated the manager of a brewery.

Francisco Rodríguez told this newspaper that he opened his restaurant, Maledetto Trattoria Italiana, in September 2019 with 140 seats. “Now, we find out by radio and TV that we can only function abroad, AND at work it is a pain. At least with the room at 30 percent, we had 30 seats. Outside there are only 6 tables, “he added.

The stage at Capital

In various neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires, the scenario was similar. At 8 a.m., a busy bar Barracks It had two tables with people having breakfast inside and none outside.

On San Telmo, most of the restaurants and bars catered only outside, but Clarion he could see, for example, a tea house with three occupied tables.

In the San Telmo Market there were also several outdoor tables with people on Bolívar, and several stores on that same street with an audience inside. “I don’t like sitting next to where the cars pass because the street is narrow,” said Martín, one of those clients.

The gastronomic pole inside the Market was working with people sitting at the bar and at the tables, without differences with any day.

On Rocking horseIn a tour between the Primera Junta area and up to Rivadavia Park, the gastronomic establishments were working in the rooms and some also with their internal and outdoor gardens.

“We comply with all the protocols, we respect the capacity, there are tables blocked so that people do not crowd. And we have all the windows open. I don’t understand why they are going to force us to lose customers. We were just recovering from what happened last year, which was terrible; And it’s going to hit us a lot when we have to close at 7 in the afternoon, “said Mario, manager of a bar in the Acoyte and Rivadavia area.

