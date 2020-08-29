Since the beginning of August, the prefecture of police has carried out several hundred checks in Paris in bars and restaurants.

Wearing a mask in Paris has been compulsory everywhere since Friday August 28. The rules in the bars and restaurants of the capital have not changed. Physical distance of one meter between tables, wearing a mask when going to the toilet, for example, a ban on standing at the counter without a mask, a mask for all employees and the authorities can monitor compliance with these measures. So when five police officers enter Samir’s bar in the 11th arrondissement of Paris and claim “establishment papers, please”, the mood immediately falls.

In the room there are a dozen pool tables, and players, not all masked: “I’m just going to ask you something, is that from the moment you are standing and playing pool, you wear the mask. To have a drink, you stay seated, and to go to pool, you put on the mask. The mask.”

A customer is surprised: “Does that mean here I have a drink, I’m sitting down and I’m not wearing a mask, and from the moment I go right there, I have to wear the mask?” “It’s technical, you have to know it” another quipped. These customers do not really understand the logic, but the owner of the place, Samir, shows himself understanding in front of the police officers: “Everything is fine, we respect the rules too. We make do with it, we have no choice.” It is not verbalized, the police do “pedagogy”.

This is the approach of the police in the bars inspected: dialogue with customers, reminder of the rules. But sometimes, it goes too far, and the police are rife: “Here, we have a very important concentration of people, describes Commissioner Angé. The manager has been invited to make the barrier gestures more respectful, so he is notified of a formal notice so that he can comply. And if it turns out that when we come back here, we see that things have not changed, we could issue a verbal statement and even consider a closure decided by the prefect in view of the violations noted. “

Out of fifteen bars checked during this evening, only one was put on notice, while in total, for a month, ten establishments have been closed in the Paris region.