A while ago someone asked me if I felt free to write in this country in which everything was manipulated, mediated or corrupt. Although I made it clear that the country in which I live was not that one, his assessment made me think about the strange interpretation we make of freedom of expression. That right is not only about being able to say what you think but also about keeping what you think to yourself: have you ever done that, to keep quiet, or do you think that avoiding constantly and effusively issuing judgments makes you gagged?

The Greek writer Theodor Kallifatides says that a culture cannot be judged only by the liberties it takes, but it can also be judged by those it does not take: “There are things that are not prohibited, but that does not mean that they are allowed.” . I often think about this diffuse and tangled boundary that separates freedom of expression from respect for others, an attitude that, depending on the environment, is seen as corny. Imagine this reflection, for example, on the sidelines of a regional soccer field during a game in which moral filth is measured in decibels; or when you avoid an accident on a roundabout with a slam on the brakes and the windows up put subtitles in our mouths; or in the waiting room of a health center when reproaches echo to the doctor on the other side of the door; or when you arrive at a relative’s house and they tell you how much you have gained or lost or how much you need to take vitamins at your age; or when at a dinner the news sneaks in before dessert and suddenly there is only one side and another that remains silent. There, on those who remain silent, is where I focus my attention; Those who remain silent at their relatives’ houses, in the car, on the soccer field, in the waiting room, at dinner, are they faint-hearted or are they masters of their silences? I ask this because although we have not yet set foot in December, the shopping centers and sidewalks are already pushing us to think about what we are going to have on the table for Christmas, and in view of the current situation, silence is going to be a fundamental ingredient in the opulent events. Monsergas who are going to share a tablecloth with the corresponding suckling pig or fish.

Silence is frowned upon, but it is an option for freedom, fair and beautiful, a right that we tend to forget now that the dictatorship of being right has been imposed. I write with the same freedom with which a father calls a fifteen-year-old kid from the opposing team a son of a bitch. Would that father think the same if he read this column? Or that patient or that family member? Who is freer, then, the one who shouts or the one who understands Kallifatides?