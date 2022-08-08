





Leading candidates in the polls of voting intentions for the government of São Paulo, the former minister and former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT), the current governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) left for mutual attacks in the first block of the debate on band in the state. The three, by lot, were responsible for the first three questions among the candidates.

In the first question Haddad asked Tarcísio about education. The former minister made a series of criticisms of the sector in the state and the governor and Haddad said that the best high school that exists is the federal one and that it will encourage the Federal Institutes of Education (IFEs) in São Paulo. Tarcísio, in the reply, returned to talk about proposals and ended by asking viewers to type in Google “who is the worst mayor in São Paulo?”, in a reference to Haddad.

In the next question, Garcia rebutted the criticism of education, briefly told his story and asked Haddad about Poupatempo, a state program to reduce bureaucracy and integrate citizen service actions. Haddad started the answer with a counterattack to Tarcísio about his previous question.

“Whoever goes to Google type genocidal to find out who killed more than 600,000 Brazilians and, worse than that, was to cut aid before vaccinating”, said the former minister in reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from whom Tarcísio was minister. “And I regret that the first question (Tarcísio) comes with this level of aggression. And speaking of God. I’m going to welcome you, Tarcísio”, amended Haddad, regarding the carioca Tarcísio, who only moved his electoral domicile to São Paulo to be a candidate.

When responding to Poupatempo, Haddad criticized Garcia: “You were fired (by former governor) Mário Covas for supporting Paulo Maluf and (former mayor Celso) Pitta, whose secretary you were. It wasn’t there when Poupatempo was created,” he said. Garcia countered that he said “maybe Haddad doesn’t know, because he wakes up late. I was responsible as government secretary for expanding Poupatempo. And it was you and Lula who went to lick Maluf’s boots to seek support for the mayor”.

Haddad again attacked Garcia, cited his résumé and recalled that he had renegotiated São Paulo’s debt at City Hall. “The deputy should be better chosen And Doria did not choose well”, amended the former mayor about the governor, who took office after the resignation of João Doria (PSDB).

Before the attacks, in the first question each candidate for the government of São Paulo took the opportunity to make the presentation and try to summarize, in a few words, what his signature is. “I’m Rodrigo, the new governor of São Paulo,” Garcia began, aware that there are still many people who don’t know his name. Tarcísio waved to the evangelical electorate “I want to thank God for my life, thank God for my family”.

Vinicius Poit (Novo) put himself as an “entrepreneur, graduated in administration at FGV”, highlighting his curriculum and Elvis Cezar (PDT) tried to draw attention to his political life, stating that he was once considered the “best mayor in the country”. Haddad did not introduce himself, but in his opening speech he stated that he intends to “transform São Paulo for the better with security”.

backstage

Allies of former minister Fernando Haddad (PT) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) dominated the backstage and were the majority in the audience for the Band debate. Around the Band, only supporters of Garcia carried flags.

The most senior name of Bolsonarism present at the event was the former Secretary of Communication Fabio Wajngarten, who is at the heart of the campaign for the reelection of the President of the Republic.

The only presidential candidate present, Luiz Felipe d’Avila, from Novo, took the opportunity to do a live and post on social media. Longtime friends and now opponents in the Senate race, Márcio França (PSB) and Aldo Rebelo (PDT) fraternized and took pictures together.

França was accompanied by his wife, Lucia França (PSB), who is a candidate for Haddad’s vice president. In a conversation with PT members, she said that the PT candidate has committed to publicly promising that he will have a secretariat with 50% women.

Livia Fidelix, daughter of PRTB’s Levy Fidelix, who died last year of covid-19, sat next to Garcia’s guests. She said that the party should informally support the toucan, as Bolsonaro launched the name of astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL) as a candidate for the Senate. PRTB will have Janaina Paschoal in contention.







