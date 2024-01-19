Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will create a defense line on the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus

The Baltic states approved a plan to create a defense line on the border with Russia and Belarus. The Estonian newspaper Postimees reported that the relevant agreements had been reached.

A meeting of representatives of the Baltic countries took place in Riga on Friday, January 19. At it, the defense ministers of Lithuania and Latvia agreed to build a defense line on the eastern borders, similar to the one announced by Estonia, and signed a corresponding agreement.

Estonia will build about 600 bunkers on the border with Russia

Earlier, Estonia announced that it had decided to build approximately 600 concrete bunkers on its eastern border. The overwhelming number of structures will be created in the Ida-Virumaa region and in the southeast of the country, and they are also planned to be located near Lake Peipsi. It is not yet known at what distance from the border the concrete bunkers will be built, but the head of the operational department of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Tarmo Kundla, suggested that the bunkers will probably form several defense zones in the east of the country.

The exact number of bunkers that will be built will be installed during the design work. Currently, the Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense Forces estimate their number at approximately 600

Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kaido Tiitus explained that these facilities on the border are necessary to protect the country’s territory if necessary. According to him, the bunkers will be useful “in case of a possible attack, to delay the enemy on the border and buy time for the allies to come to the rescue.”

It is assumed that the structures will be able to protect the military from enemy fire and shell fragments. It is planned that the bunkers being built will be able to withstand a direct hit from a 152 mm caliber projectile. The premises, measuring 30-35 square meters, will be designed for ten people and equipped with sleeping places. The bunkers are designed in such a way that the military can resist the enemy for a long time.

IN 60 million Euro The construction of bunkers in Estonia is being assessed

At the same time, Estonia understands that bunkers alone will not be enough to protect. To counter armored vehicles, tank barriers, barbed wire and mines are needed. The installation of the latter was previously called for by Leo Kunnas, a member of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia. He argued that it was important to use both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines on the border.

However, the Estonian Defense Forces refused to install them because they pose a danger in peacetime. They are supposed to be stored near the eastern border and installed when necessary.

In peacetime, it was proposed to store potatoes in bunkers

To build hundreds of bunkers on the eastern border, the country's Ministry of Defense required obtain landowner agreements and gain support from local communities. According to preliminary information, the Estonian defense department will begin negotiations with local residents regarding the creation of a defense line in the coming weeks.

Latvian oldiers march during a military parade to celebrate Latvia's centenary in Riga, Latvia. Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

The country's Ministry of Defense and Defense Forces believe that they will be able to reach an understanding with landowners, since after installation no activity will take place in the bunkers, which means they will not cause concern. In addition, the Defense Forces can enter into an agreement with the landowner, according to which, in peacetime, it is proposed to use the protective structures as a basement and store potatoes there, among other things.

It is noted that the bunkers will be visually invisible in the landscape, “will leave a barely noticeable trace in nature” and will not have permanent security or a special fence.

Earlier, Estonia saw a threat from Russia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in January 2024 that in three years Russia would allegedly begin to threaten the borders of Europe and NATO. In her opinion, Europe has up to five years to prepare for Moscow to become a serious military threat on NATO's eastern flank. Tallinn believes that by this time a ceasefire agreement may be signed in the conflict in Ukraine. In turn, the Baltic countries, Kallas pointed out, will be the most vulnerable part of the North Atlantic Alliance.

At the same time, Tallinn believes that Russia can pose a threat not only to Estonia, but also to Sweden. Thus, member of the Estonian parliament and retired colonel Peter Tali said that the Swedish island of Gotland is considered the most vulnerable before the kingdom joins NATO.