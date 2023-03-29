kimberley now lives with Jimmy in “At the bottom there is room” 10. After she deceived the Gonzales family and the whole world with her false pregnancy in the América Televisión series, “Tokio de Lince” still has time to play in Las nuevas lomas, like her mother, Dalila, who seems to have made the make peace with Joel However, everything indicates that it will not take long for him to lie to the son of ‘Charito’ again. If you do not want to miss this and more, in the following lines we leave you the Complete guide to chapter 187.

“AFHS” Chapter 187 2023 It will be released this Wednesday, March 29. According to the newly released trailer, Delilah will try to get Mike Miller’s attention, although she may not achieve her goal as she hopes, because Macarena won’t give in and will tell Joel everything. Will the ‘Fishface’ she believe her former best friend or bet on her current partner?

Meanwhile, a new love affair seems to be born among the ashes of concern. In the preview we see that the mechanic from Joel’s workshop is very interested in ‘Teresita’ and will invite her to go out to the movies. Has the right man for dear Tere finally arrived?

Claudia Llanos's plan involves several characters from "Al fondo hay sitio". Photo: Capture of America TV

“At the bottom there is room” 10 It can be seen LIVE on the América Televisión signal. You only have to connect with the series at 8.40 pm, right after “EEG” ends.

In case you don’t know, you can see “At the bottom there is room” 10 totally FREE via ONLINE. As? With the official website of América TVGO, the América TV streaming service where you can find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.