A tragedy would mourn the Gonzales family. In the last episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Claudia carried out her revenge against ‘Koky’, who refused to continue under her orders, and made an attempt on the life of ‘Charo’ through her accomplices, who ran her over and left lying on the pavement. Now, according to the advance of the new chapter, the Gonzales will find out the news and will do everything possible to save the life of Joel’s mother and ‘Jimmy’.

Do you want to know what else will happen in chapter 299? In the following note, we tell you all the details so you don’t miss anything from the successful series of America TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Claudia fulfilled her threat in “There is room at the bottom”: “Charo” was run over and would lose her life

Look HERE the advance of chapter 299 of ‘In the background there is room’

When does chapter 299 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 299‘At the bottom there is room’opens TODAY,Tuesday, September 5, 2023. In the advance of the new episode, it will be possible to see that the Gonzales family and “Koky” will find out about the fateful accident of “Charo”, who was run over. However, what they do not suspect is that behind the event are the dark intentions of Claudia Llanos, who took revenge against Reyes, who refused to continue working for her.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Koky challenges the “Shark’s Gaze” and the life of “Charo” is in danger

What time is ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ broadcast?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast Monday through Friday, during prime time at8.40 p.m.,on America TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (PACIFIC time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Charo’ gave ‘Koky’ another chance in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’!: “My life is not the same without you”

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is transmitted through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Grace return to ‘At the back there is room’? Mayra Couto’s character is pregnant and would return to the series

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Claudia Llanos threatened “Koky” with harming her loved ones for not wanting to continue under her orders. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What is the main plot of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbans further intensifies with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction of Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), of July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and later clashes between the two families.

YOU CAN SEE: The goal was reached for Felix! Surprise donation completed the collection in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation of how Claudia Llanos never died, will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. In addition, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship; likewise, his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten the evil deeds of Diego Montalbán.

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

#background #site #LIVE #América #TVGO #time #chapter