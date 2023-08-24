Chapter 291 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ will have little antics by Richard Jr., who is not happy with the arrival of ‘Clarita’, the adoptive daughter of ‘Patty’ whom Joel also introduced as such to his family. The Gonzales were fascinated by the girl’s charms, which aroused the jealousy of Teresa’s son. Therefore, the little mischievous has hatched a cruel plan that could get Clara into serious trouble. How will the problem be solved?

When does chapter 291 of ‘In the background there is room’ come out?

Episode 291 of ‘In the background there is room’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday August 24, 2023. According to the advance, Richard Jr. plans to get “Clarita” in trouble by taking her to the Maldini house and leaving her alone, since he feels jealous when he sees that his family is paying more attention to him.

Where can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×291 LIVE?

‘In the background there is room’, chapter 291, will be available for viewing through America TV. This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, is broadcast live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’.

Joel and ‘Patty’ introduced ‘Clarita’ as their adopted daughter to the Gonzales. Photo: America TV

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As usual, since it premiered in February 2023, season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast on Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm in Peru. If you are abroad, these are the hours in other countries:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you can’t see ‘At the bottom there is room’ by America TV, you have the option of doing it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Also, in the app America tvGOyou will be able to enjoy all the episodes that you have missed and be aware of the premieres throughout the week.

