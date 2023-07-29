‘There is room at the bottom’ will put the relationship between ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia in trouble, and it could come to an end. In the last chapter of the América TV series, it was seen how the youngest of the Gonzales was kind to Laia, by offering her support at a difficult time, in which he was not only without a job, but also without a lover . Seeing her gesture of cordiality, the young Spanish woman confused the situation and kissed the son of ‘Charo’ by surprise, who only managed to quickly separate from her. Therefore, in the new episode, “Jimmy” will fight with his head and fight so that his girlfriend does not find out about the fact. Will he be able to do it?

In the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss any detail about the new chapter of the successful production.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘AFHS’ exposes a mysterious baby in a VIRAL preview and fans exploded: “He is the son of Joel and Fernanda”

Watch HERE the preview of ‘AFHS’ 10×272

When to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×272?

Chapter 272‘At the back there is room 10’this will be releasedThursday, July 27, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that “Jimmy” is very scared that Alessia will end her romantic relationship if he finds out about the kiss that he had with Laia. For this reason, he will try at all costs to avoid letting Diego Montalbán’s daughter know about the situation because, despite the fact that it was not his fault, she could not understand it the same way and would banish him from her life anyway.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in primetime at 8:40 pm, on América TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘At the back there is room’: Joel challenged Franklin to a ‘cockfight’, how did the fight end?

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

If Alessia found out, ‘Jimmy’ could know the true fury of his lover. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#background #site #LIVE #América #TVGO #time #chapter