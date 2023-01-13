“At the bottom there is room” 2023 LIVE and ONLINE is back with its 10th season and this Thursday, January 12, it will premiere its 4th episode. In this new episode, something terrible will happen to Diego Montalbán, who will scare Francesca, while Cristóbal will suffer the consequences of not being able to see July again. For this reason, in order not to miss this penultimate chapter of the week, we tell you where, when and at what time to see the América TV series.

“In the background there is room” 10×04: when does it premiere?

Chapter 4 of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” premieres this Thursday, January 12, through the screens of América TV and América TVGO.

Diego Montalbán could have suffered an attack in episode 4 of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023. What will ‘Noni’ do? Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“In the background there is room” 10×04: schedules to see the series

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see the full episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can enjoy all the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” from the Améria TVGO platform, which you can access for free to its live signal and with a paid subscription to see all the other episodes from the first to the last season.

Diego Montalbán and Claudia Llanos had a seductive conversation in the first chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023. What will happen between them? Photo: America TV

Where can I watch América TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch America TV GO?

To access América TVGO LIVE through its official website or from your cell phone through the mobile application for Android and the App Store.

Alessia from “Al fondo hay sitio” confesses her feelings. Photo: Capture of America TV

From there you will be able to enjoy absolutely all the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, both from past seasons and the new ones. It should be noted that a subscription is required, otherwise you will only be able to watch the broadcast of the channel live.