Even more surprises are coming in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. We recently saw the ‘debut’ of Sasha Kapsunov in the América TV series, but his arrival will not be a mere coincidence, as we will see that he will match up with one of the most beloved characters of this season. On the other hand, we will have a great secret about to see the light. Therefore, if you do not want to miss what is coming in the ‘AFHS 10’ chapter 289In the following lines we tell you all the details.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 289 of ‘In the background there is room 10’

When does chapter 289 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiere?

Chapter 289 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will be released this Tuesday, August 22. According to the new trailer, Felix will have a lot of trouble with a lender and could meet a tragic end. Meanwhile, Joel will discover a big secret about ‘Patty’ after going to look for her at her house: her crush apparently has a daughter.

Meanwhile, Macarena has returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and has had a reunion with someone from her past: none other than Dr. Cortez himself, July’s boss.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×289 LIVE?

Delivery number 289 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will be available for viewing on América TV. This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, is broadcast live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’.

‘Patty’ and Joel are the new couple in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, but are there secrets between them? Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

As usual, since it premiered in February 2023, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m. in Peru. Next, we leave you more schedules, according to your country.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

How can I SEE ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ FREE ONLINE?

If, for some reason, you cannot see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ through the screens of América TV, you have the option to do so for free online through the official website of the television channel. In addition, in América tvGO you can enjoy all the episodes you have missed and be up to date with new releases throughout the week.

