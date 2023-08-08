In ‘In the background there is room’, Francesca will want to know why Macarena decided to break up with Mike and cancel her wedding plans, so her ex-sister-in-law will be pressured to tell her about her feelings for Joel, how will ‘Noni’ react? On the other hand, ‘Koky’ Reyes will look for support in ‘Pepe’, ‘Tito’ and Joel to get ‘Tony’ Beteta out of the way, who continues to get closer and closer to ‘Charo’, making her nervous with her imposing physique.

What else will happen in today’s chapter? In the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything about the successful series on América TV.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘AFHS’ 10×278

When to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×278?

Chapter 278 ‘At the back there is room 10’ opens TODAY, Monday August 7, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that ‘Koky’ will seek to sabotage the new illusion of ‘Charito’, his ex-wife, who has a new suitor, the muscular ‘Tony Beteta’. On the other hand, Macarena will give in at Francesca’s insistence, the same one that she wants to know the reasons why she decided to end the relationship she had with Mike.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in primetime at 8:40 pm, on América TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is transmitted through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

