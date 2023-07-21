After the end of her marriage in ‘In the background there is room’, Francesca will look for a head for her restaurant, so she will put Laia and Alessia to the test to see if they can work together despite their well-known enmity. On the other hand, Joel will feel jealous after learning that Patty is going out on a date with her new beau and former leader of Group 7, Franklin, whom he invited to eat a chifa.

When to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×267?

Chapter 267‘At the back there is room 10’this will be releasedThursday, July 20, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that Francesca will look for someone to take over her restaurant after firing Diego, her husband, who was unfaithful to her with Claudia Llanos, so she will talk with Laia and Alessia to iron out their rough edges. On the other hand, Joel will suffer the rejection of Patty, who will go out on a date with Franklin, leader of the extinct Group 7 that kicked out the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in primetime at 8:40 pm, on América TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see ‘At the bottom there is room’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Francesca will have to make drastic decisions to run her restaurant after firing Diego. Photo: America TV

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

