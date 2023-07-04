“At the bottom there is room“He does not plan to end his season 10 without surprises. As we saw in previous chapters, Peter managed to escape Claudia’s confinement and rejoined his family in Nuevas Lomas. Little by little he is recovering his memory after that traumatic kidnapping, but now he could face an equally stormy fate.

In the preview it was shown that Francesca’s family shows her the painting of her precious Sport Boys in which a photo of her Madame is hidden. This revelation of her secret love could complicate her stay in the house.

Watch here the advance of chapter 254 of “In the background there is room”

When does “AFHS” episode 254 premiere?

Heepisode 254of “Al fondo hay sitio” will be released this Monday, July 3, 2023 on the small screen. According to the trailer, the couples of “AFHS” New problems will be faced and Peter’s frustrated love would not be the exception.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you reside outside of Peru, you can follow the production at the following times.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day.

Diego could react in the worst way in “AFHS”. Photo: America TV

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to SEE ONLINE and FREE the chapters of “At the bottom there is room”you just have to enter the website ofAmerica TVGOand you will enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download it to any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

