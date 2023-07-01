Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” has made fans laugh or cry since it hit the small screen, but what is never lacking are the fights between the Gonzales and Maldini families. The latest case includes Laia’s return to Nuevas Lomas and to Francesca’s restaurant, which has generated the anger of Alessia, who did not hesitate to ask her to leave for the emotional well-being of her brother Cristóbal.

Only one can get out of the confrontation, so here we share everything you need to know about the launch of chapter 253 of “AFHS”.

YOU CAN SEE: “There’s room at the back”: Joel lends Gaspar ‘Mike’s’ car for an appointment with Teresita

Watch here the preview of “AFHS” 10×253

When does “AFHS” episode 253 premiere?

All the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” have been broadcast from Monday to Friday from the beginning. In the case of episode 253, there will be no difference. The production is scheduled to premiere this Friday, June 30, 2023. An unmissable event, especially due to the fight between the chefs and the future of Teresita after an unexpected assault.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

The episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 are broadcast at 8.40 pm in Peru. In case you follow the series from abroad, here are the schedules so you don’t miss the latest episode:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

Where to see ONLINE “In the background there is room” 2023?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on América Televisión, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you want to see “AFHS” ONLINE, you just have to enter the América TVGO website (https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/) and you will be able to enjoy all the episodes of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the bottom there is room”: Joel lost Peter while trying to conquer a girl

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

#background #site #chapter #América #time #series #FREE