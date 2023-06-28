“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América TV series, surprised its followers with Peter’s escape in the style of “Mission Impossible”. The residents of Nuevas Lomas were shocked, while the fans are happy for his return. However, he will not be the only character in trouble: Alessia and Cristóbal will be victims of his loved ones.

If you want to know how the story will unfold, here we share everything you need to know about “AFHS” chapter 251.

When to SEE chapter 251 of “AFHS” 10?

“At the back there is room 10” The premiere of its chapter 251 is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 28. According to the trailer, Diego Montalbán will sabotage Alessia’s new cooking business, while Laia returns for Cristóbal and delays July again.

What time do the “AFHS” episodes come out?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 p.m. prime time on América TV, just after“This is war”and minutes before“Moonlight”. In case you see the fiction from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

“At the bottom there is room”it is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, just after the reality show “EEG”. For WATCH THE SERIES LIVE You only have to connect to the América Televisión cable signal.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Are you a fan of “Al fondo hay sitio”, but you don’t have access to the América TV channel? Don’t worry, you can watch the Peruvian series ONLINE and FREE by entering the official website ofAmerica TVGO. In case you want to watch it from YouTube, you can also follow the program on its official channel, where the episodes are uploaded in parts after they are broadcast on television.

