“There is a place at the bottom”, the successful América TV series, once again complicate its plot with its episode 249, after the revelation that Peter was still alive as a prisoner. In the preview, Claudia Llanos, known as ‘Shark Look’ showed her desire to kill him, but fans hope she gets out alive like she always has. Who will save him now?

Next, we share all the details about the chapter of “AFHS” and its release on the small screen.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×249

When to SEE chapter 249 of “AFHS” 2023?

Chapter 249 of “There is room at the bottom” 2023It will premiere this Monday, June 26. According to the advance published byAmerica TV,the plot will focus on the return of Peter and how he could escape from the clutches of Claudia Llanos.

What time to see “AFHS” from another country?

The episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” are broadcast in prime time on América TV: 8:40 p.m. In case you watch the program from abroad, here we share the schedule according to your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

Peter was not dead. Photo: America TV

“Al fondo hay sitio 10” can be seen LIVE through América TV, the only official channel to enjoy the successful Peruvian series. You only have to connect to the channel from 8.40 pm, just after “This is war” and before “Moonlight”.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

In the event that you cannot access the television channel, you will be able to watch “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE FREE on the official website of América TVGO, the streaming service of the aforementioned TV network.

