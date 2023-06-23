The popular series “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere a new episode in which Macarena Montalbán, played by María Grazia Gamarra, will be in the eye of the storm after having faced Group 7, in the middle of the public thoroughfare, for expelling Joel. This could get him in trouble with Mike, as the news has been spread in the newspapers. On the other hand, Cristóbal and July will get into trouble for visiting Jimmy and Alessia.

Below, we share the information you need to know about the premiere of “AFHS 10” chapter 247.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the bottom there is room”: Joel is expelled from Group 7 for wanting to “behind” Franklin as leader

Watch here the preview of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 247 premiere?

Chapter 247 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will premiere on Peruvian television this Thursday, June 22, 2023 on the América TV signal. It can also be seen simultaneously on the América TV GO website and app.

At what time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV. Here we share the international schedule in case you do not reside in Peru.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.30 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023?

Another option is to access the official América TV GO website from your computer or laptop. If you want to access the programming from your smartphone, you can download the official app of the same name.

YOU CAN SEE: Peter returns to “There is room at the bottom”: Adolfo Chuiman confirms that he escaped death and Claudia

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

#background #site #chapter #América #time #series #FREE