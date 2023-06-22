“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América TV series, is finally giving Joel character development now that he joined Grupo 7. However, so much fame and success could take its toll. Not only financially, but also personally, since Franklin is jealous of him and can’t hide it anymore..

Here is everything you need to know about “AFHS” Chapter 246 and its release on the small screen.

Watch here the preview of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 246 premiere?

Chapter 246 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will arrive on Peruvian television this Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on the América TV signal. As the production has accustomed us, it can also be seen simultaneously on the América tvGO platform.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” airs Monday through Friday in prime time on América TV. In the case of episode 246, it will be broadcast from 8.40 pm

Here we share the international schedule in case you see it from another country:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.30 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023?

In order to enjoy “At the bottom there is room“live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your smart TV. It should be noted that it is the only official channel with the respective distribution rights.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023?

Another option is to access the official América tvGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your smartphone, all you have to do is download the official tvGO app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

