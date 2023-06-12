“In the background there is a place” returned more powerful than ever with its season 10. Claudia Llanos reminded fans why she is the most fearsome villain in the Peruvian series, after kidnapping Macarena and leaving Francesca in financial ruin. However, her plan is far from over and her mother Carmen is part of it in one way or another.

Below we share all the details about chapter 239 of “AFHS”, including its long-awaited premiere on the small screen.

Watch here the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio”

When does “AFHS” chapter 239 premiere?

Hechapter 239 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere on national television this Monday, June 12 through the América TV signal. As we saw in the preview, there will be important returns, but also tragedy for the Maldini-Montalbán family.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 p.m. prime time on América TV, just after“This is war”and minutes before“Moonlight”. In case you see the fiction from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

If you want to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE, you must tune in to the signal ofAmerica TVfrom your TV. However, if you do not have a television signal, you can enter the website ofAmerica TVGOfrom your computer or mobile device by downloading the official app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

