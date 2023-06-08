“In the background there is a place” 10, chapter 236 LIVE and ONLINE, it will arrive through América TV. The Peruvian series directed by Gigio Aranda continues with the occurrences of the Gonzales, who this time will have to face strange events at home. According to the trailer for the episode, Pepe and Tito’s new funeral home will cause paranormal events that will scare the whole family. Where, at what time and how to see “AFHS”? We tell you in the following complete guide.

Check here the advance of “In the background there is room”, chapter 236

When does “AFHS” chapter 236 premiere?

He chapter 236 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere on national television this Thursday June 7 through the América TV signal. In this new episode, a supposed killer clown will terrorize the Gonzales and unleash mysterious paranormal events in his house. Meanwhile, Diego Montalbán will prepare to not be delayed by Silvio Fierro and to recover Francesca’s love.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the 8.40 pm prime time through América TV, just after “This is war” and minutes before “Moonlight”. Also, if you watch the fiction from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

If you want to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE, you must tune in to the signal of America TV from your TV. However, if you do not have a television signal, you can enter the website of America TVGO from your computer or mobile device by downloading the official app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

