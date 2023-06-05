“There is a place at the bottom” continues to intrigue all his followers. Hiro is accused of being a chauvinist by July, for this reason, Francesca and Macarena will retaliate against him. In addition, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will have a new venture; however, no one knows what it is. On the other hand, the story of what Cristóbal will do to get Laia back continues. In addition, the intrigue continues as to whether Diego Montalbán will return to his house with Francesca or if he will continue to live with ‘Koky’ Reyes.

When does “AFHS” chapter 234 premiere

Chapter 234 will premiere on Monday, June 5 through the América TV signal. In addition, as their fans are used to, it can also be seen on TVGO.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 p.m. Therefore, chapter 234 will be broadcast in prime time on América TV.

Here we share the international schedule in case you see it from another country:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

In order not to miss a single chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you must tune in to the América TV signal from your television. In case you cannot have one at the moment, you can enter the América TVGO website from your computer. If you prefer to use a tablet or cell phone, you can download the official TVGO application.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

