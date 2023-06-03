“In the background there is room” closes with everything this week. After being fired from the Maldini Corporation, ‘Mike’ will create his new venture in Las Nuevas Lomas: he will teach surfing classes. According to the progress of the chapter, he will have Richard Junior, ‘Teresita’ and Félix as students. However, Alessia’s quiches could end her business, due to the poisoning of her pupils. Besides, Diego Montalbán still hasn’t forgiven Francesca. Will he leave Las Nuevas Lomas forever? The preview of “AFHS” chapter 233 has left fans in shock and here we tell you everything about its release so that you know the conclusion.

Watch here the preview of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 233 premiere?

Chapter 233 will premiere on Friday, June 2 through the América TV signal. In addition, as their fans are used to, it can also be seen on TVGO.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” show, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 p.m. Therefore, episode 233 will be broadcast in prime time on América TV.

Here we share the international schedule in case you see it from another country:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

In order not to miss a single chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” you must tune in to the América TV signal from your television. In case you do not have one at the moment, you can enter the América TVGO website from your computer. If you prefer to use a tablet or cell phone, download the official TVGO application.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

