The successful series “Al fondo hay sitio” continues to give fans something to talk about after Laia’s arrival in Nuevas Lomas. Cristóbal did not hesitate to return to his old love and July died of jealousy, but the “perfect relationship” could come to an end after Álex Béjar’s character went to Cusco for tourism. ‘Charo’s’ niece discovered that she went out with a stranger and hinted that she would have been unfaithful without thinking about the consequences.

The advance of “AFHS” chapter 230 It has left the fans in shock and here we tell you everything about its launch so that you know the conclusion.

Watch here the preview of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 230 premiere?

Chapter 230 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will arrive on Peruvian television this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 on the América TV signal. As the production has accustomed us, it can also be seen simultaneously on the América TVGO platform.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” airs Monday through Friday in prime time on América TV. In the case of episode 230, it will be broadcast from 8.40 pm

Here we share the international schedule in case you see it from another country:

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:30 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

To enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your Smart TV. Another option is to access the official América TVGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your Smartphone, all you have to do is download the official TVGO app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

