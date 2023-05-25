“In the background there is a place” 10, chapter 226 LIVE and ONLINE, it will arrive through América TV. The Peruvian series directed by Gigio Aranda will bring another exciting and fun chapter, where this time Gaspar will be unjustly imprisoned. This situation will lead Joel to flee the country as a fugitive from justice, as he helped Mike Miller steal $1 million from Francesca to pay Macarena’s ransom. At the same time, ‘Noni’ will try to communicate with Peter, but Claudia Llanos will be there to ruin her plans. Do not miss this complete guide to see the new episode of “AFHS”.

When does “AFHS 2023” episode 226 premiere?

Chapter 226 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will arrive on Peruvian TV this Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on the América Televisión signal. The program will start at the usual time and can also be seen simultaneously on the América TVGO platform.

Tito and Helena did their thing in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast in prime time on América TV. Episode 226, as is usually done, will air from 8.40 p.m.

Diego and Francesca are one of the most popular couples in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

To enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your Smart TV. Another option is to access the official América TVGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your Smartphone, all you have to do is download the official TVGO app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

