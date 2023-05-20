Macarena Will he die in “At the bottom there is room”? Fans are worried about the dangerous plan that Claudia Plains she has in the América Televisión series, because now she seeks to fill her accounts with money at the expense of people who have no relationship with her. What will happen to the Gonzales, Maldini and Montalbán? Find out in “AFHS” chapter 223. Next, we leave you the complete guide.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×223

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×223?

Chapter 223 “At the bottom there is room” It will air this Friday, May 19. According to the advance, Francesca will have a tense moment with “Pepe” and “Tito” after they show up at her mansion asking for the monthly payment that Diego promised for minibus breakdowns.

Meanwhile, love will be reborn with passion, as Jimmy and Alessia will have a romantic date that could end in a night of pleasure and anticipate the arrival of a new baby in Las Nuevas Lomas. In addition, we will witness how ‘Mike’ and Joel will join forces to rescue Macarena. Will they be able to smooth things over?

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

If you are interested in enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you have the option of tuning in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. Once the “EEG” program has finished, you can easily find it on the open signal of the Chanel.

Claudia Llanos planned the kidnapping of Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

It is possible to enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge and in real time through online transmission. To achieve this, you simply have to access the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

