“Al fondo hay sitio”, the most successful Peruvian television series in recent years, has all its viewers in suspense thanks to the intriguing plot that has the Gonzales and the Maldini Montalbán as protagonists. After the broadcast of chapter 221 of “AFHS 2023”, in which Claudia Llanos kidnapped Macarena, the scenes get more and more interesting. For this reason, here we detail what happened in the episode of Wednesday, May 17 and we leave you a complete guide on when the new chapter comes out, at what time and how to watch it on television on América TV and online for free through América TVGO.

What happened in “At the bottom there is room 10”, chapter 221?

In addition to Macarena’s kidnapping, other major events impacted the audience of “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10. Alessia and Cristóbal were terrified by an alleged illness of their father, Diego Montalbán; Charo gave Koky a chiffon, anticipating a possible reconciliation; while Pacho and Hiro joined the strike of domestic workers so that their labor rights are recognized in Las Nuevas Lomas.

When does “AFHS 2023” episode 222 premiere?

Chapter 222 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will arrive on Peruvian TV this Thursday, May 18, 2023 on the América Televisión signal. The program will start at the usual time of 8:40 pm (Peruvian time) and will later be available on the América TVGO platform.

Macarena was kidnapped in “In the background there is room” and only Mike’s millionaire sum can save her. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10 show?

Years ago, during its first seasons, “Al fondo hay sitio” aired at 8:00 pm (Peru time); however, today the broadcast time of “AFHS 2023” is 8.40 pm

“There is room in the background” could say goodbye to Macarena. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

To enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your Smart TV. Another option is to access the official América TVGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your Smartphone, all you have to do is download the official TVGO app.

