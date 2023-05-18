“Al fondo hay sitio” continues to add followers with the launch of its tenth season. Its new chapters showed plots for all tastes, from the July strike for workers’ rights, the madness of Diego Montalbán and the kidnapping of Macarena at the hands of Claudia Llanos. Certainly, the outcome of what will happen is uncertain and we couldn’t be more aware of what will happen in the new episode.

Below, we share everything you need to know about the Peruvian series and its launch.

“AFHS” released the official trailer: check it out here

When does “AFHS” 10×221 come out?

Chapter 221 of “There is room in the background 10”is scheduled for release this Wednesday May 17 on the small screen. After the strike led by July and Macarena’s kidnapping at the hands of Claudia, fans don’t think they’ll miss what will happen to their favorite characters.

“AFHS”: what time to see according to my country?

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Where to see the new episode of the Peruvian series?

The episodes of “At the bottom there is room” can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. That’s how it was since the premiere of its season 10 and it has no plans to change its calendar.

How to watch America TV FREE ONLINE?

In case you don’t have the channel America TVyou can also see “In the background there is a site” on the page ofAmerica TV GO,as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

