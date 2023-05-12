“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América Televisión series, continues to cause a sensation in its tenth season. Old characters returned to cause scares, like Claudia Llanos, but also to make us laugh, for example, Mike. In that sense, the boxing battle between Joel and the ‘backward Gringo’ positioned itself as one of the favorite scenes among fans.

Now that there is little left for the premiere of “AFHS” chapter 218the followers of the Peruvian series wonder what the consequences of the event will be.

Watch here the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio”

When does “AFHS” 10×218 come out?

Chapter 218 of “There is room in the background 10” Its release is scheduled for this Friday, May 12 on the small screen. Following the big showdown between Mike and Joel, fans are eager to see the fallout.

“AFHS”: what time to see according to my country?

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see the new episode of the Peruvian series?

Chapter 218 of “At the bottom there is room” can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. That’s how it was since the premiere of its season 10 and it has no plans to change its calendar.

How to watch America TV FREE ONLINE?

In case you do not have the América TV channel, you can also watch“At the bottom there is room”on the page ofAmerica TV GO,as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

