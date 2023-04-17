After Jimmy’s disappointment in love, “At the bottom there is room” is about to show new disappointments for the Gonzales family. As you remember, Joel was very excited about the call from Group 6 in one of the last episodes of the América Televisión series, will he be able to get hired? On the other hand, Carmen’s visit to Francesca’s house left an unexpected revelation: Claudia Llanos is alive. This and more is coming for chapter 199 of this season 10. If you do not want to miss the episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide for you to see.

“At the bottom there is room” 10 will premiere its chapter 199 this Monday, April 17. According to the progress, we will see that joel He will be totally disappointed when Group 6 confesses that they contacted him because they really wanted ‘Dimon’, a name that Diego Montalban used to collaborate with ‘Face Face’ in his new rap version of ‘Gringo Atrasador’.

Although the son of “Charito” is not the only one who will face moments of tension. The preview also lets us see that a very desperate Francesca Maldini will contact by phone Peterbut the one who really sees the messages is ‘Shark’s Look’ herself, she got rid of the butler several chapters ago.

Carmen Torres revealed to Francesca that Claudia Llanos is alive. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“At the bottom there is room” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, just after “EEG”. To watch the series you only have to connect with the América Televisión signal.

Are you a fan of “Al fondo hay sitio”, but you don’t have access to the América TV channel? Don’t worry, you can watch the program LIVE, FREE and online. As? Using the official website of América TVGO, a service where you will also find the rest of the seasons with the complete episodes.

