“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América TV series, returns to the small screen, after taking a break for Easter. As we saw in the preview, ‘Charo’ will ask July if she is in love with Cristóbal and the fans fear that she will oppose it for prevent her niece from ending up as damaged as Joel.

If you don’t want to miss it, don’t miss it the release of its chapter 194. Here we share everything you need to know about it.

Preview of “AFHS” 10×194

When does “AFHS” 2023 Chapter 194 come out?

Chapter 194 of “AFHS” 2023 will premiere this Monday, April 10, after being postponed for Easter.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

If you live in Peru, you can see “At the bottom there is room” from 8.40 p.m. m., right after the “EEG” broadcast ends. Here we leave you more schedules, according to your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Guadalupe Farfán defends her character in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

“In the background there is room” 10 can be seen LIVE through America TV. Check out the channel list below:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

“At the back there is room 10 “ It can be seen ONLINE and totally FREE through the website of America TVGO. You also have the option of using the official streaming service app, available for IOS and Android.

