“At the bottom there is room”, Chapter 180 LIVE and ONLINE will premiere on América TV. The series written by Gigio Aranda will continue the plot of Kimberly’s fake pregnancy and her upcoming wedding with Jimmy, something that could be stopped by Alessia if she manages to talk once more with her ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Pepe, Tito, Joel and Felix plan to hold the double bachelor party for Don Gilberto and Jimmy, but ‘Teresita’ could interfere with their plans if they are not careful. What will happen now that ‘Charo’ is not present?

When is “AFHS” 2023 Episode 180 coming out?

Chapter 180 of “In the background there is room” 10 premieres this Monday, March 20. The series will be broadcast normally from Monday to Friday in prime time on América TV.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

If you want to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE, all you have to do is enter the América TVGO portal during the live broadcast and simultaneously with television, where you can watch the new episodes of the Peruvian series for free.

You will also be able to access the official Youtube channel of “AFHS”, in which the chapters are uploaded in two parts to watch them for free after their broadcast on TV.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

