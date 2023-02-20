He chapter 160 of “In the background there is room” will once again put Jimmy and Alessia in trouble. How to watch the series America TV LIVE and ONLINE?

“At the bottom there is room”, chapter 160 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive on the screens of América TV this Monday, February 20. The episode will follow the indignation of Diego Montalbán, who will call the Police to accuse the Gonzales of kidnapping, who welcomed Alessia into her house after the mistreatment of her father. Likewise, she and Jimmy will get into trouble when ‘Teresita’ finds them locked in the bathroom. And as if that were not enough, Joel will try to win Macarena back after she had a strong argument with Mike. How and at what time to see the premiere?

Advance chapter 160 of “There is room at the bottom”

When to see “In the background there is room 10”, chapter 160?

He chapter 160 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will hit the screens of América TV this Monday, February 20, 2023. The series is broadcast from Monday to Friday through the same television channel.

Macarena and Joel will have an important moment in chapter 160 of “There is room at the bottom.” Photo: LR composition/América TV capture See also Chris Martin and Coldplay musicians show off the Peruvian instruments that their fans gave them

“In the background there is room 10”, chapter 160: schedules by country

“Al fondo hay sitio” is a Peruvian series that is broadcast at 8.40 pm in national territory. However, in other countries you can also see the new chapters at the following times:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “AFHS 10”, chapter 160 LIVE and FREE ONLINE?

Can SEE “In the background there is room 10”, chapter 160 LIVE through the América TV signal. In the same way, you can follow the premiere of each chapter ONLINE and FREE from the website of America TVGO (also available through the app on mobile devices).

“There is room at the bottom” made Diego and Alessia enemies. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

What channel is America TV?