At the bottom there is room it gets better and better! Alessia left Francesca Maldini’s house after Mike’s report about the restaurant. Learn more about the América TV series here.

“At the bottom there is room” not only did he bring Mike back, but with it many characters will change their first impression of him. After Francesca Maldini commissioned Mike Miller to carry out a report on the work of the restaurant’s collaborators, Alessia is determined to leave the ‘Noni’ house, due to the comments of her aunt Macarena’s friend. Will Jimmy be able to stop it?

Without a doubt, the next chapters of the Peruvian series are unmissable. For this reason, shortly before “AFHS” launches its 159th episode, we share a guide for you to learn about its premiere and be sure to find out what will happen to the boys from Las Nuevas Lomas.

“AFHS” Chapter 159 Preview

When does “In the background there is room 10” premiere, chapter 159?

Episode 159 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere today, February 17, 2023, through América TV, after the reality show “This is war.”

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio 10” come out, chapter 159, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can watch “AFHS 10” starting at 8:40 pm Below, we’ll leave you more times if you plan to tune in to the series from a foreign country.

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “AFHS 10”, chapter 159 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to know what will happen to Alessia, after the report from Macarena’s friend, Mike Miller, in “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, you can do it through the América TV signal. On the other hand, if you want to watch the series ONLINE, you must enter the América TVGO website.

What channel is América TV in Peru?