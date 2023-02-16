Chapter 158 of “In the background there is room” will resume the revenge of Claudia Llanos, known as the “Shark Look”. What time and where to see the Peruvian series?

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, is ready to launch its chapter 158 and fans are waiting for what will happen to Mike. As we have seen, his arrival in Las Nuevas Lomas was not to the liking of the boys, but now it also attracted the attention of none other than Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark Look’.

Next, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode on the small screen.

When does chapter 158 of “There is room in the background” come out, season 10?

Episode 158 of “In the background there is room” will be released today, February 16, 2023, on TV.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio 10” come out, chapter 158?

In Peru, the new episode of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from 8:40 p.m. If you plan to tune in from a foreign country, we share the schedule for each nation in Latin America:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is a place” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Premiere episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” They can be seen on América Televisión, since it is his original production.

Claudia Llano in “In the background there is room”. Photo: America TV

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemás/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to watch America Television LIVE online?

In case you miss the new chapter on television, you can find it on its website, application America TV Go and even his YouTube channel. All of its episodes eventually come after the original broadcast on the small screen.