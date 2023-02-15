Joel is not the only victim. Diego Montalbán, Hiro and Cristóbal also lose ground before the arrival of Mike, ‘The backward gringo’. What time and where to see chapter 157?

“At the bottom there is room” will show that no one is safe from Mike, ‘El Gringo atrasador’, in his new chapters. Macarena is his new conquest, July cannot hide her emotion when she sees him and now he has been chosen by Francesca to manage her restaurant.

Shortly before “AFHS” launches its 157th episode, we share everything you need to know about its premiere and don’t miss out on what the guys from Las Nuevas Lomas will do against their competition.

Watch here the advance of chapter 157 of “AFHS”

When does chapter 157 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” come out?

Episode 157 of “In the background there is room” will be released today, February 15, 2023, on the small screen, after the end of “This is war.”

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio 10” come out, chapter 157?

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Cristóbal Montalbán found July dancing with Mike. Photo: America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to connect with the plot of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, you can do it through the América TV signal. In case you want to watch the series ONLINE, you have at your disposal the América TVGO website.

What channel is América TV in Peru?