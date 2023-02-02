The chapter 148 of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will arrive on América TV. What will happen in this episode and where to watch it?

“At the bottom there is room” LIVE and ONLINE will broadcast its chapter 148 of the tenth season that has been broadcasting from Monday to Friday through the América TV signal and America TVGO. After Melissa Peschiera’s debut in the Peruvian series, Charito’s problems will not stop. Likewise, after Cristóbal fell in love with Jimmy (disguised as a woman), Alessia will again have another challenge to be able to see the young Gonzáles calmly. What else will happen in this new episode?

Macarena Montalbán transformed into the blonde version of ‘Teresita’ for “Al fondo hay sitio”.

When to see chapter 148 of “In the background there is room” 10?

Chapter 148 of season 10 of “In the background there is room” will premiere this Thursday, February 2. The América TV series broadcasts its episodes from Monday to Friday through a television signal and online.

‘The Queen of Hearts’ is Koky’s new romantic interest. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also Teresa in danger! Advance of "AFHS" 10x03 anticipates that the Arab sheikh would be a scammer

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 147 come out?

if you live in Peruchapter 148 of “In the background there is room” 10 can be SEE LIVE at 8.40 pm If you live in other countries, you can also follow the episode at the following times:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE and FREE ONLINE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be SEE LIVE through the América TV signal. In the same way, if you want to follow the transmission via ONLINE, you can access América TVGO through the web or mobile application.

Cristóbal and July have a complicated friendship. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

In the background there is a place 2023, season 10×19, at what time does the new chapter premiere via América TV. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also Yolanda Díaz: «The employers are not up to the level of their country»

How to SEE America TVGO LIVE ONLINE?

If you are not one of those who follows the series through a television signal, you can also SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” through América TVGO. To access the streaming platform, you just need to enter the following website: https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/

Also, you can download the official application from mobile devices and watch the episodes on the official YouTube channel of “AFHS”.